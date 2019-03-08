Missing schoolboy: Have you seen Ezekiel Folkes, 11, from Canning Town?

Schoolboy Ezekiel Folkes... missing from his home in Canning Town. Picture: Met Police MPS

Police are appealing for help to find a young boy missing from his home in east London since yesterday.

Ezekiel Folkes, who is just 11, was last seen leaving his home in Canning Town to go to school at 8.30am yesterday. He has now been missing for 24 hours.

Ezekiel is 4ft 9ins tall and of stocky build. He was wearing a long black jacket with a brown fur trim hood, black tracksuit trousers and blue Nike trainers when he was last seen.

The family and police are growing increasingly concerned for Ezekiel's welfare.

They are appealing for anyone who has seen him or knows of his whereabouts to contact the North East Command Unit based in Newham by dialling 101 and quoting reference 8391/07May.