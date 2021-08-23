Appeal to find missing girl, 15, with links to Stratford
Published: 10:32 AM August 23, 2021
- Credit: Essex Police
Police are appealing for help to find a missing girl who may be in Newham.
Atlanta Butler, 15, has been missing from her north Essex home since Wednesday, August 18 and police believe she could now be in London.
She has links to Stratford, as well as Kelvedon, Ipswich, Chelmsford and Maldon.
Atlanta is about 5ft 1in and was last known to be wearing a black jacket and light grey trainers.
Anyone who sees her or knows where she is has been asked to call police immediately on 101.
Always call 999 in an emergency.
