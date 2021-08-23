News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Appeal to find missing girl, 15, with links to Stratford

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 10:32 AM August 23, 2021   
Missing girl Atlanta Butler

Atlanta Butler, 15, has been missing since August 18. - Credit: Essex Police

Police are appealing for help to find a missing girl who may be in Newham.

Atlanta Butler, 15, has been missing from her north Essex home since Wednesday, August 18 and police believe she could now be in London.

She has links to Stratford, as well as Kelvedon, Ipswich, Chelmsford and Maldon.

Atlanta is about 5ft 1in and was last known to be wearing a black jacket and light grey trainers.

Anyone who sees her or knows where she is has been asked to call police immediately on 101.

You may also want to watch:

Always call 999 in an emergency.

Most Read

  1. 1 Otas Sarkus: Upton Park double shooting victim dies
  2. 2 Wendy's Stratford opening date confirmed
  3. 3 Man in critical condition after Upton Park double shooting
  1. 4 Woman dies after fall from Stratford block of flats
  2. 5 Vicar and wife team at St John's Church bid farewell to Stratford after 31 years
  3. 6 'A Forest Gate institution': Building supplies shop Websters to close
  4. 7 Concerns raised over future of Newham City Farm
  5. 8 Newham Green Party co-chairs slam council over Wendy's ads
  6. 9 Police urged to 'step up' efforts to tackle prostitution in Romford Road
  7. 10 Michael Fadeyibi: Man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Maryland
Missing People
Stratford News
Essex News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Marcus Moses-Cairnes of Manor Park, Garth Tulloch of Clapton and Ahamefuna Anukam of Ilford.

Crime

Jailed: Trio who ran drugs line

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
The London Underground

Travel

'Severe' delays on Central Line due to 'customer incident'

Jon King

Author Picture Icon
Legacy Wharf, Stratford

Housing

Homes completed at Stratford development

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon
Detectives have been granted more time to question three women arrested on suspicion of terror offen

Crime

Man arrested after alleged sexual assault in Stratford

Andrew Brookes

Author Picture Icon