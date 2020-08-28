Appeal to find missing teenager who may be in Stratford
PUBLISHED: 09:49 28 August 2020
Police are appealing for help to a find a missing teenage boy who they believe could be in Stratford.
Dat Nguyen, 16, was last seen on July 31 after leaving an address where he had been staying in Cranbrook, Kent.
Dat is believed to have travelled to Staplehurst on a bus then boarded a train to either London Bridge or Waterloo.
It is thought he may now be living in Stratford or a nearby area.
Dat is Asian and described as being slim and around 5ft tall.
When he was last seen, his left ear was pierced and he had dark hair with dyed ginger strands on the top.
He has tattoos on his arm and back.
Officers are concerned for his welfare and are asking anyone who may have seen him to call 101, quoting reference 31-1117.
