Appeal to find missing girl, 15, last seen in Newham

Author Picture Icon

Andrew Brookes

Published: 11:07 AM August 11, 2021   
Missing Barnet girl Deanna

Missing Barnet girl Deanna, 15, was last seen in Newham. - Credit: Newham MPS Twitter

Police have appealed for the public's help to finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Deanna, who lives in Barnet, was last seen in Newham and frequents the Westfield Stratford City shopping centre.

She is described as 5 ft 4, of slim build and black hair.

Deanna was wearing a green fleece, beige jeans, red trainers and glasses when she was last seen.

Police are concerned for her welfare.

If you see her or know where she is, call 101 or Tweet @MetCC quoting 21MIS024163.

