Search

Advanced search

Former boxer Michael Watson visits East Ham man who has rare kidney disorder

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 January 2020

Murad Shaikh with former boxer Michael Watson. Picture: Gowhar Shaikh

Murad Shaikh with former boxer Michael Watson. Picture: Gowhar Shaikh

Gowhar Shaikh

A young man who was given just two days to live when he was born received a special visit from former boxer Michael Watson.

Murad Shaikh with former boxer Michael Watson. Picture: Gowhar ShaikhMurad Shaikh with former boxer Michael Watson. Picture: Gowhar Shaikh

Murad Shaikh, 21, had a chat with the ex-Commonwealth champion, who also brought along his belts to show.

Watson's career ended after suffering a brain injury in a 1991 world title fight against Chris Eubank, which left him partially disabled.

"We had a great time and watched his documentary on TV," Murad's mum Gowhar said.

"He came along with his three WBC champion belts made of gold - which were so heavy.

The family fun run will see participants dress up as Wally. Picture: Chris O'DonovanThe family fun run will see participants dress up as Wally. Picture: Chris O'Donovan

"Then Murad sang some songs and Michael was clapping and dancing too.

"He reminded Murad of the importance of drinking water to clear toxins and to do his best in having his three litres of water target a day."

You may also want to watch:

Murad, from East Ham, was diagnosed with a rare kidney and blood disorder, Fanconi anaemia, shortly after he was born.

Since then, he has had 50 operations, including a kidney transplant when he was 11. However, he is in need of another transplant because of the age of the kidney, which was donated by a 45-year-old.

"He loves singing, fundraising, and making people smile," Gowhar said of her son.

"Murad helps to organise the Eid Party at Richard House Children's Hospice every year and we are so thankful to the local restaurants that donate food for free on this special day for the families."

The family have been supported by the Beckton hospice, which is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, throughout Murad's childhood.

Murad is also an ambassador for Dream Factory, a charity that aims to grant wishes for children and young adults with life-limiting or life-threatening conditions, or who have severe disabilities.

He was able to share his love of singing with guests at the charity's Christmas party, performing in front of famous faces including ex-boxer Colin McMillan and EastEnders actor Shona McGarty.

The former Langdon School pupil has also previously been on stage with his favourite singer Abrar ul Haq, who Gowhar said still keeps in touch with Murad.

Most Read

Fundraiser launched after West Ham United fan dies near Stratford station

A West Ham United fan collapsed and died following Saturday's match against Everton. Picture: April Roach

Jailed for life: Newham and Redbridge men locked up for murder of teenager stabbed 17 times

Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah were jailed for life for stabbing teenager Amara Toure to death 17 times. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Jailed: Thieves who stole £300k worth of ‘high end’ cars

Three men have been jailed after a string of 'high end' car thefts in east London. Picture: MPS

‘I need justice for my son’: Family’s anguish at sentence for killer of East Ham man

Clockwise from left: Mum Kazala Mohamed, centre, and Fuadi's family have demanded police re-open the investigation into his death. Right: Fuadi Mohamed, who was killed on his front doorstep in Wakefield Street, East Ham. Pictures: Ken Mears/Farida Elnoor

Stratford hotel ordered to pay £45,000 over ‘serious’ fire safety failures

Act Grange Ltd, which runs The Baytree Hotel in Vicarage Lane, Stratford, and the company’s director Falgun Patel were sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, January 13. Picture: Google

Most Read

Fundraiser launched after West Ham United fan dies near Stratford station

A West Ham United fan collapsed and died following Saturday's match against Everton. Picture: April Roach

Jailed for life: Newham and Redbridge men locked up for murder of teenager stabbed 17 times

Paulinho Paulo and Dullah Abdullah were jailed for life for stabbing teenager Amara Toure to death 17 times. Picture: Metropolitan Police

Jailed: Thieves who stole £300k worth of ‘high end’ cars

Three men have been jailed after a string of 'high end' car thefts in east London. Picture: MPS

‘I need justice for my son’: Family’s anguish at sentence for killer of East Ham man

Clockwise from left: Mum Kazala Mohamed, centre, and Fuadi's family have demanded police re-open the investigation into his death. Right: Fuadi Mohamed, who was killed on his front doorstep in Wakefield Street, East Ham. Pictures: Ken Mears/Farida Elnoor

Stratford hotel ordered to pay £45,000 over ‘serious’ fire safety failures

Act Grange Ltd, which runs The Baytree Hotel in Vicarage Lane, Stratford, and the company’s director Falgun Patel were sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, January 13. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Former boxer Michael Watson visits East Ham man who has rare kidney disorder

Murad Shaikh with former boxer Michael Watson. Picture: Gowhar Shaikh

Leyton Orient coach Embleton angry with lack of competitiveness shown at Port Vale

Leyton Orient's head coach Ross Embleton

West Silvertown police officer honoured after work on gangs and Grenfell Tower fire

Sgt Ben Forbes is to be honoured with a British Citizen Award in recognition of his work tackling gangs and in response to the Grenfell Tower fire. Picture: Essex Police

Stratford hotel ordered to pay £45,000 over ‘serious’ fire safety failures

Act Grange Ltd, which runs The Baytree Hotel in Vicarage Lane, Stratford, and the company’s director Falgun Patel were sentenced at Southwark Crown Court on Monday, January 13. Picture: Google

Calverton Primary School win gold at Sportshall Athletics Competition

Calverton Primary School at the Sportshall Athletics Competition. Picture: Rob Cooper
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists