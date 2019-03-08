Corbyn Construction: Police re-investigating attack on Albert Island site as officer recommended for "learning"

The Corbyn Construction site next to Gallions Point Marina. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

A police investigation has re-opened into a dog attack at a concrete batching facility more than two years after it took place.

Christophe Stanic recovering from spinal surgery in Barcelona in 2018. Picture: Christophe Stanic Christophe Stanic recovering from spinal surgery in Barcelona in 2018. Picture: Christophe Stanic

Last week the Metropolitan Police's professional standards unit upheld a complaint by a former employee of Corbyn Construction Ltd about its handling of his case.

The Recorder revealed in May that Christophe Stanic, now 39, was left with life-changing injuries after being knocked to the ground by a guard dog on the site at Albert Island in April 2017.

A police spokesman said: "An allegation of a dog being dangerously out of control and injuring a man was received by police on 2 February, 2018.

"An investigation was carried out, including interviewing potential witnesses. In December 2018, a decision was made to take no further action.

The Gallions Hotel and Galyons Bar and Kitchen, Corbyn Ltd's head office where Mr Stanic was working at the time. Picture: Ken Mears The Gallions Hotel and Galyons Bar and Kitchen, Corbyn Ltd's head office where Mr Stanic was working at the time. Picture: Ken Mears

"A public complaint into this decision was received on 28 March 2019 and investigated by Met's Department of Professional Standards.

"Following a review, the case has been reopened and is under investigation. The complaint into the original investigation has been upheld. The officer concerned has been recommended for learning."

Officers at Stratford are understood to have reviewed all the original material from the case, including witness statements from Mr Stanic's former employers and colleagues and the responsible officer's hand-written notes and crime reports.

Meanwhile, Mr Stanic has spent almost £50,000 on spinal surgery since the incident and may not walk again.

Following the incident he went back to working long hours at the Corbyn-owned Gallions Hotel, which he said he believed made the damage to his spine worse.

He told the Recorder: "I'm happy the case has been re-opened but it's really depressing that they took so long. I feel like I've had to fight with police and that's a waste of time. If it's the case that they are very overstretched, that's also concerning."

At the same time, the NHS trust in charge of Newham General Hospital is now investigating an allegation that doctors failed to carry out an x-ray to Mr Stanic's spine at the time, which would have shown it was fractured.

The director of Corbyn Construction Ltd, Michael Cusack, has been contacted for comment.