Police appeal for people to hand in weapons in gun amnesty

PUBLISHED: 07:08 30 July 2019

The police are appealing for people to hand in weapons during a two-week long amnesty which began on July 20. Picture: Met Police

The police are appealing for people to hand in weapons during a two-week long amnesty which began on July 20. Picture: Met Police

Archant

The police have appealed for people to surrender any guns or ammunition as part of an amnesty.

Anyone can hand in a firearm or ammunition to police at one of 33 police stations including Forest Gate without giving their names and won't face prosecution for illegal possession at the point of surrender until August 4.

Det Ch Supt Craig Turner said: "Each firearm we retrieve helps reduce the threat of gun crime, so I would urge anyone with a weapon to surrender it, and anyone with information to come forward." Handguns, shotguns, rifles, BB guns, imitations and antique, ex-military weapons or ammunition can be surrendered. Unwanted registered weapons can be handed in as well as non-lethal firearms such as Tasers, CS spray and stun guns. On how best to take a firearm to a station call 101 before travelling. Forest Gate police station is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Visit nabis.police.uk or follow @NABIS_UK on Twitter.

