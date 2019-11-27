Search

Advanced search

The teenage track star who won't let visual impairment hold her back

PUBLISHED: 17:02 27 November 2019 | UPDATED: 17:11 27 November 2019

Mercedes Jacdonmi with her Jack Petchey Outstanding Achievement trophy. Picture: Andrew Fosker

Mercedes Jacdonmi with her Jack Petchey Outstanding Achievement trophy. Picture: Andrew Fosker

Andrew Fosker

Sight loss at a young age is a difficult challenge to overcome - but hasn't stopped one Newham teenager achieving her goals.

Outstanding achiever award winner Mercedes Jacdonmi with Jack Petchey Foundation's Steven Francis, St Angela's PE teacher Leigh Stevens and Panathlon ambassador Liz Johnson at the Panathlon awards in Stratford. Picture: Andrew FoskerOutstanding achiever award winner Mercedes Jacdonmi with Jack Petchey Foundation's Steven Francis, St Angela's PE teacher Leigh Stevens and Panathlon ambassador Liz Johnson at the Panathlon awards in Stratford. Picture: Andrew Fosker

Visually impaired athlete and NewVIc student Mercedes Jacdonmi, 17, received the outstanding achievement prize - the highest individual honour - at charity Panathlon's annual Jack Petchey awards.

It's the latest achievement for the accomplished sprinter, who is a member of the British Paralympic visually impaired squad.

Mercedes' journey through adversity to sporting excellence began at the age of eight when she was diagnosed with hydrocephalus - a condition in which fluid accumulates in the brain and causes increased pressure on the skull.

The condition damaged her optic nerve and her sight could not be restored.

Mercedes Jacdonmi competing in a Panathlon Challenge event. Picture: suppliedMercedes Jacdonmi competing in a Panathlon Challenge event. Picture: supplied

Her suddenly limited vision caused her many challenges and shattered her confidence.

In 2014, Mercedes began competing in Panathlon's adapted sporting competitions while attending St Angela's Ursuline School in Forest Gate, through which she discovered a love - and talent - for sprinting.

You may also want to watch:

She said: "I learned from Panathlon events never to complain, because there are others who may have their own challenges and they still try hard and succeed."

Mercedes, who is now undertaking a Btec in business, represented Newham numerous times in the Paragames Athletics - winning gold medals in 100m and long jump.

She is still revered at St Angela's as a role model and natural leader.

PE teacher Leigh Stevens said: "She's got that super caring personality; she wants everyone to do well.

"I think that because she's gone through that process, felt scared, not very confident, she now sees that in other students and wants them to build their confidence like she did.

"She's left us now, but if we go to a competition, the girls will be like, 'Remember when Mercedes did this?'"

Mercedes was a runner-up in the young leader category at Panathlon's 2017 Jack Petchey awards and has also earned a Level 1 qualification in sports leadership.

Mercedes' mum Sheila said: "I'm so proud of her. Her disability did not hold her back, it just made her go.

"Nothing has stopped her doing what she wants to do."

Most Read

Jailed: West Ham drug dealer who ran county lines networks

Oludewa Okorosobo and Seif Khalid Hashim have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Appeal after man punched repeatedly on train from Homerton to Stratford

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Contract for controversial £1bn Silvertown Tunnel is signed

Artist's impression of one of the Silvertown tunnel portals. Picture: TfL

Tributes to ‘loyal’ factory worker stabbed to death at house party

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Newham and Romford teens arrested in Dagenham after stolen car failed to stop for police

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Jailed: West Ham drug dealer who ran county lines networks

Oludewa Okorosobo and Seif Khalid Hashim have been jailed. Picture: Met Police

Appeal after man punched repeatedly on train from Homerton to Stratford

Police would like to speak to this man. Picture: BTP

Contract for controversial £1bn Silvertown Tunnel is signed

Artist's impression of one of the Silvertown tunnel portals. Picture: TfL

Tributes to ‘loyal’ factory worker stabbed to death at house party

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Newham and Romford teens arrested in Dagenham after stolen car failed to stop for police

Two teenage boys from Romford and Forest Gate have been arrested on suspicion of drug-driving and failing to stop for police. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

The teenage track star who won’t let visual impairment hold her back

Mercedes Jacdonmi with her Jack Petchey Outstanding Achievement trophy. Picture: Andrew Fosker

Loughborough University London lecturers join eight-day strike action over pay, pensions and job security

Councillor Rohit Dasgupta speaks during the Loughborough University London strike with Labour election candidate for East Ham Stephen Timms. Picture: supplied.

Tributes to ‘loyal’ factory worker stabbed to death at house party

Randy Skuse, 27, died of a single stab wound. Picture: Met Police

Christmas Toy Appeal 2019: Donations rolling in for annual appeal

Dave McQueen from RIP Fitness hands over some of the toys he has collected to the Toy Appeal's Paula Blake. Picture: Kevin Jenkins

Windrush compensation scheme meeting to be held in East Ham

The Home Office has held or attended more than 25 Windrush engagement events across the country since April. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Images
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists