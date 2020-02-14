Mental health drop-in for kids every other Saturday at Newham's Arc in the Park

AAA Arc in the Parc centre sports club for young people in Newham. Credit: Kevin Jenkins Archant

Newham CAMHS (child and adolescent mental health services) are offering a support service to young people living in Newham.

The drop-in session is available on the second and fourth Saturday of each month from noon until 2:30pm at the Terence Brown arc in the park centre.

The service operates from the home of charity Ambition Aspire Achieve (AAA), coinciding with their Saturday adventure play and sports club.

The free sessions are designed to help young people and their families experiencing personal, emotional or behavioural issues. The next three dates are February 2, March 14 and 28.

AAA founder Kevin Jenkins OBE has described the drop-in as "innovative and exciting", with this just one of the many services offered at AAA, who work in partnership with a range of bodies to offer young people with multiple needs bespoke experiences and programmes.