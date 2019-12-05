Two men charged with 'train-surfing' on DLR

Pontoon Dock DLR station. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Two men accused of 'train-surfing' on the roof of a DLR are set to appear in court.

Rikkie Brewer, of Belle Vue Road, Aldershot, Hampshire, and Owen Kelly, of Selborne Avenue, Manor Park, face charges of endangering safety on the railway.

Mr Brewer, 20, and 18-year-old Mr Kelly are due to appear at Highbury Magistrates' Court on Monday, January 16.

The charges relate to an incident between West Silvertown and Pontoon Dock stations on the afternoon of Tuesday, February 12.