Memorial football match hosted for 24-year-old who died of cancer

Jon King

Published: 4:38 PM September 2, 2021   
Jake's dad Tony Morgan, his nephew Frankie Morgan and brother Billy Morgan at the memorial match.

L-R: Jake's dad Tony Morgan, his nephew Frankie Morgan and brother Billy Morgan at the memorial match. - Credit: Danielle Read

A charity football match in memory of a man from Canning Town who died from cancer has raised £3,000.

The memorial game was held on Sunday, August 29 to remember Jake Morgan who passed away last year.

Tony Morgan, Jake's dad, said: "Thank you to everyone who came to the charity match in memory of Jake.

"Especially thank you to Terry, Davina and East Thurrock Football Club for organising everything."

The proceeds of the match between Tube Tech Sports and Towner Vets will go towards Richard House Children's Hospice and Karis May Darling Foundation, which helps underprivileged youngsters achieve their goals.

Jake Morgan, pictured with his fiance Britany, is aiming to raise £90,000 for potentially life-savin

Jake Morgan, pictured with his fiance Britany, had aimed to raise £90,000 for potentially life-saving cancer treatment. - Credit: Jake Morgan

Jake had aimed to raise £90,000 to fund treatment for the rare form of cancer osteosarcoma.

The former Cumberland School pupil's last hope was to travel to Germany for a course of immunotherapy - which aims to boost the immune system to help it fight cancer.

Sadly, his condition deteriorated and he died on August 2, 2020 aged just 24.

