Shop local: Meet the Stratford confectioner determined to succeed in spite of Covid-19

PUBLISHED: 12:00 25 November 2020

Sweet-toothed confectioner, Angelene Bayraktar, is determined to make sure Sweet Cones & Candy Floss survives the pandemic. Picture: Angelene Bayraktar

An online sweet shop owner has voiced her determination to see the business succeed in the face of the pandemic.

Angelene has crafted 30 flavours of candy floss including tiramisu, bubble gum and banana. Picture: Angelene BayraktarAngelene has crafted 30 flavours of candy floss including tiramisu, bubble gum and banana. Picture: Angelene Bayraktar

Confectioner Angelene Bayraktar from Stratford started Sweet Cones & Candy Floss in 2014, designing, developing and making personalised treats, including 30 flavours of the fluffy spun sugar.

The sweet-toothed mum of one gave up her job in social services at Southwark Council to pursue her dream of being her own boss and to spend more time with her son, Emre, who is now 11.

And the sweet taste of success was familiar to the 39-year-old who before the virus saw orders come in from London, Essex, Kent, Sussex and Surrey.

But Covid-19 hit sales with many of the events the businesswoman relied on – including at schools – cancelled due to lockdown restrictions.

Angelene set up the business in 2014. Picture: Angelene BayraktarAngelene set up the business in 2014. Picture: Angelene Bayraktar

Angelene, whose business is not eligible for a government grant, said: “It’s been about really pushing myself and promoting the business.

“I’m trying to remain positive, hoping this time next year I won’t be in the same position. I love my business. I’ve worked so hard with it. I’ve put my heart and soul and money into it. It’s everything to me.

“I’ll make it succeed. I’ll do everything in my power,” she added.

Angelene's candy floss range. Picture: Angelene BayraktarAngelene's candy floss range. Picture: Angelene Bayraktar

Angelene has developed an extensive product range which includes cones filled with homemade sweets, selection boxes, sweet kebabs and candy flosses.

Floss flavours vary from tiramisu to watermelon to bubble gum and more. Many of the treats are vegetarian and halal with vegan options too.

Angelene has adapted to the changed trading conditions with Sweet Cones & Candy Floss offering delivery by courier service. There is also a 30 per cent off promotion this month.

And Angelene continues to promote the business, the family’s main source of income, with live, promotional shows in Instagram.

Angelen makes all her own sweets and can personalise them too. Picture: Angelene BayraktarAngelen makes all her own sweets and can personalise them too. Picture: Angelene Bayraktar

In a normal year, she would expect sales to rise over Halloween, Diwali, Christmas and the summer.

This festive season is therefore crucial, with, hopefully, sweet treats just the thing to lift people’s spirits.

“A little bit of sugar cheers you up,” Angelene said. “And I put so much passion into my sweets. I want people to taste the passion. The personalisation is so important to me.”

Follow Sweet Cones & Candy Floss on Instagram @sweetsconescandy and visit sweetsconescandy.com.

