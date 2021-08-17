Meet the woman helping youngsters in Newham to be themselves

Published: 9:30 AM August 17, 2021

Suhaila Khamis first started the youth project Big 'em Up two years ago in a bid to encourage young people to be themselves.

The 20-year-old, speaking as part of Newham's Year of the Young Person, is now planning the event's comeback at Britannia Village Green in Hanameel Street, Royal Docks on August 21.

A youth worker at West Silvertown Foundation, Suhaila's goal is to help youngsters live their best lives instead of bowing to peer pressure to behave in a certain way.

A leader of Newham Council's Word Festival and a youth worker from Britannia Village Youth Hall first offered Suhaila the chance to develop Big 'em Up.

Suhaila said: "A live event was something I [had] always wanted to do so my agreement to fulfil the request was an immediate yes.

"I decided to showcase the many talents of young people of all ages with the aim to bring diverse communities together."

In 2019, Suhaila launched Big 'em Up as part of Newham Word Festival which showcased poetry, storytelling, film, performance and more.

Suhaila explained: "Some young people feel they need to act in a certain way to fit in and this is trying to do the opposite.

"It’s all about celebrating individualism and individual talents. It is giving young people 10 minutes to stand up and stand out - the freedom to be who they are. And for audiences to celebrate them without judgement.

"I feel everyone is best at being themselves – whatever we were born to be - and being authentic makes us happier."

Two hundred people attended the first Big 'em Up in 2019 so when Suhaila was offered the opportunity to do a follow up she leapt at the opportunity.

Thousands of young people and families attended the second event that same year, according to the council.

Following its success, Suhaila was inspired to do even more, launching a fundraiser to support low income families over the school holidays.

Covid-19 paused the Big 'em Up project last year but as lockdown has lifted, Suhaila is now planning her third event which is due to be held as part of Summer Fun Day on August 21 from 1pm to 5pm.