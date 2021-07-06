Meet the East Ham student who wants to help youngsters realise their dreams

Published: 11:43 AM July 6, 2021

Mohamad Irshad Chutoo lives in East Ham and is in his first year at the University of East London. - Credit: LBN

A young volunteer has earned a place on a panel which dishes out money to help youngsters realise their dreams.

As part of his successful application, Mohamad Irshad Chutoo from East Ham pledged to champion the needs of young people with disabilities and special educational needs.

Now the youngster is a panellist for the town hall's youth empowerment fund (YEF).

The funding pot has been set up to provide financial assistance to help buy resources, training or equipment so children and young people can pursue their goals.

Don Gibson, who is coordinating the YEF, said: "I was so impressed by Irshad’s interview, his commitment to the process and his determination in helping other young people – he is an inspiration to me."

To become a panellist, Irshad wrote an application and was interviewed by a panel of three people from Newham Council.

Through the process, Irshad talked about his motivation for the role, which he sees as an opportunity to make important decisions and to help other youngsters be heard.

He is also keen to see funds go straight into the hands of those who experience barriers to opportunities and realising their ambitions.

Irshad also mentioned the many young people who live with special educational needs and disabilities and described his passion to champion support in their direction.

Along with his studies, the first-year University of East London (UEL) student is undertaking his silver The Duke of Edinburgh's Award.

He is also a young health champion at the council and has been an interview panellist for senior appointments as part of Newham's recruitment team.

Last year, he showed his true colours by volunteering time on the local authority’s Covid-19 programme, where he was part of an effort to ensure the most vulnerable people in the borough received food.

Irshad said: "My goal is to build experience while having fun. I am hoping, through my volunteering, to become more independent, confident and to learn team working skills."

The YEF is available to young people in Newham aged nine to 25 whose families are in receipt of means-tested benefits.

For more information, visit newham.gov.uk/youthempowermentfund