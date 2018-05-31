Search

Charity partnership donates tens of thousands of meals to Newham people in need

PUBLISHED: 10:00 12 July 2020

Tesco Community Food Connection Programme has donated more than 86,000 meals to help people in need across Newham. Picture by Andrew Parsons

Tesco Community Food Connection Programme has donated more than 86,000 meals to help people in need across Newham. Picture by Andrew Parsons

©2018 Andrew Parsons / i-Images

A supermarket chain has donated more than 86,000 meals to help people in need in Newham and reduce food waste.

The donations have been made through the Community Food Connection scheme run by Tesco and food distribution charity FareShare.

It works by pairing charities and community groups with a nearby Tesco store.

At the end of each day, a Tesco employee works out which food is likely to be unsold and uses a specially developed app to tell a local charity or community group which items can be collected.

Tesco has donated around 50 million meals across the country - including more than 86,200 in Newham alone - since the scheme began five years ago.

FareShare’s chief executive Lindsay Boswell said the scheme was making a real difference.

You may also want to watch:

“We are delighted that Tesco has reached this milestone – donating the equivalent of 50 million meals is no mean feat and has gone such a long way in supporting thousands of charities and community groups up and down the country,” he said.

“The scheme is a real game-changer for organisations working with the vulnerable, allowing even more people to access good to eat food which would otherwise go to waste.”

Almost 700 new groups have signed up to receive food from the scheme during the coronavirus pandemic, helping to respond to the needs of communities across the UK.

More than 560 charities are community groups are currently receiving surplus food from Tesco stores in London.

Tesco UK chief executive Jason Tarry said: “Tesco Community Food Connection has made a real difference to communities.

“Now that we are five years into the scheme, the fact that we have donated 50 million meals allows us to reflect on its success, and the difference the scheme has made not only in feeding people in communities across the UK but also to tackling climate change.

“However, there is more to do, and we are looking at how we can divert even more food from waste in future.”

