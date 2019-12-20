McDonald's opens eatery in Beckton ASDA with promise of more jobs

L-R: Operation consultant, Lloyd Johnson, business manager, Asmanur Abdulhamid, operation manager, Andy Morgan, franchisee Zulfikar Somji, operation consultant Moe Kaba. Picture: McDonald's Archant

The opening of a new McDonald's in a supermarket has been hailed a succes with more jobs on the menu.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The new 90 seat eatery at the ASDA superstore in Tollgate Road, Beckton, replaces the on site café, employs 40 staff and offers table service.

Franchisee Zulfikar Somji said: "I'm thrilled to have opened this new restaurant. We anticipate this new restaurant to be popular amongst the shoppers and look forward to welcoming the locals.

You may also want to watch:

"I'm very pleased to be able to offer customers more choice as to how they enjoy their McDonald's with the latest convenience innovations.

"Trade since we opened has been busier than expected so we will be recruiting more staff to satisfy the demand and still deliver a good standard of customer service."

Hungry customers can order via self-service kiosks and use a click and collect service from a mobile app, meaning people can order without having to queue.

Anyone living within 1.5 miles of the new restaurant can get McDonald's delivered to their door by the McDelivery service through the Uber Eats app.