Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

Mayor pledges 'cleanest and greenest scheme' for Silvertown tunnel

PUBLISHED: 14:00 09 June 2019

CGI of one of the Silvertown tunnel entrances. Picture: TfL

CGI of one of the Silvertown tunnel entrances. Picture: TfL

TfL

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan has pledged to transform air quality and transport options across the river with the introduction of the Silvertown tunnel.

He spoke to the Newham Recorder at an event in the City Fringe Low Emission Neighbourhood in Shoreditch about his hopes of what will change once the tunnel opens in 2025.

Mr Khan said: "One of the things that we've seen in that part of London is the fact that there's massive congestion, really atrocious air quality but few people using public transport because there's so few river crossings.

"The solution to ease congestion is a green option for river crossing.

You may also want to watch:

"The Silvertown tunnel will be a world first in that there will be one lane reserved for buses with 37 buses going through the tunnel every hour."

Mr Khan called the current bus that goes through the Blackwall tunnel - the 108 - "the most unreliable in the city" but said that tolls on both tunnels should ease congestion and improve air quality.

Tolling wouldn't affect cyclists who would get free access across the crossing.

Mr Khan said: "Doing nothing is not an option.

"The scheme we're devising there is the cleanest and greenest scheme possible."

Related articles

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Murder investigation launched as man, 61, dies after Plaistow Park attack

Steven Kennedy was attacked in Plaistow Park. Picture: Ken Mears

‘He was just really amazing’: Sister’s tribute to stabbed man

Ismail Ceesay. Picture: Awa Ceesay

Stratford Centre: Opening hours could be cut back over safety complaints

A proposal to close the Stratford Centre at night will be consulted on in the coming months. Picture: Archant

Man, 61, fighting for his life following attack in Plaistow Park

The 61-year-old man was attacked in Plaistow Park. Pic: Ken Mears

Most Read

Construction company employee savaged by dog says he will ‘never work again’

Left: The Corbyn Construction facility in Albert Island. Right: Christophe Stanic after spinal surgery in 2018 and, below, Corbyn's director Michael Cusack. Pictures: Ken Mears/Christophe Stanic/Paul Bennett

Murder investigation launched as man, 61, dies after Plaistow Park attack

Steven Kennedy was attacked in Plaistow Park. Picture: Ken Mears

‘He was just really amazing’: Sister’s tribute to stabbed man

Ismail Ceesay. Picture: Awa Ceesay

Stratford Centre: Opening hours could be cut back over safety complaints

A proposal to close the Stratford Centre at night will be consulted on in the coming months. Picture: Archant

Man, 61, fighting for his life following attack in Plaistow Park

The 61-year-old man was attacked in Plaistow Park. Pic: Ken Mears

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Mayor pledges ‘cleanest and greenest scheme’ for Silvertown tunnel

CGI of one of the Silvertown tunnel entrances. Picture: TfL

Recorder letters: Stratford Centre, derelict pubs and get fit for charity

Anti-social behaviour is on the increase in Stratford Centre. Picture: KEN MEARS

East Ham MP clocks up a quarter of a century in seat

Stephen Timms, far right, in 1994 with acting Labour leader Margaret Beckett and three other Labour MPs elected on the same day - Gerry Sutcliffe (Bradford South), Margaret Hodge (Barking) and Judith Church (Dagenham). Picture: PA

Thank you, Justin – you will forever be a champion

Justin Edinburgh and Leyton Orient players celebrate after becoming National League champions (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Justin Edinburgh dies aged 49

Justin Edinburgh looks on from the touchline at Wembley during the FA Trophy final between AFC Fylde and Leyton Orient (pic: Simon O'Connor).
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists