Newham offers solidarity with New Zealand following mosque terror attack

PUBLISHED: 13:31 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 13:31 15 March 2019

Flowers and a message left at Finsbury Park Mosque following the Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Flowers and a message left at Finsbury Park Mosque following the Christchurch mosque attacks in New Zealand. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Newham politicians and organisations have offered their condolences and solidarity to New Zealand following a terrorist attack at two mosques.

Attackers in the city of Christchurch opened fire on worshippers during Friday prayers, killing 49 people. At least 20 others have been seriously injured.

New Zealand police have already charged one man, in his late 20s, with murder while two men and a woman are also in custody.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz reaffirmed the council’s message that everyone should stand up to racism, adding: “My thoughts and prayers to the bereaved families and the community of Christchurch, New Zealand, devastated by these unfathomable acts of Muslim hate.”

Meanwhile Muslim Engagement and Development (MEND) Newham chairman Tahir Talati expressed the group’s “immediate support and sincerest condolences” to the victims of the terror attack.

Mr Talati said: “The aim of terror attacks is to incite fear and create panic within the community.

“As such, we send out a message today that the Muslim community will continue living our lives as normal.

“We will not give in to acts of cowardice nor cease practising our faith.”

He said that he prayed for those affected by the attack and added: “These atrocities are a stark reminder of the global threat of Islamophobia and all forms of hatred.”

