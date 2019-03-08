Mayor of London visits Stratford to see town centre improvements

Will Norman, Mayor of London Sadiq Khan, Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz and Cllr Zulfiqar Ali. Picture: Ken Mears Archant

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan visited Stratford to find out about the improvements that have been made to the town centre.

He joined mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz today (Thursday) in walking along the Broadway from the Old Town Hall and into Great Eastern Road, towards Stratford station.

The two mayors were accompanied by Will Norman, London’s walking and cycling commissioner and Councillor Zulfiqar Ali, Newham’s cabinet member for highways and sustainable transport, and spent the walkabout discussing the changes made.

As well as road improvements, there are new seats, lighting and murals on some of the High Street’s shop fronts designed to make the area more attractive.

Mr Khan said: “It was great to see for myself the investment in regenerating Stratford town centre.

“We want to encourage people to use public transport, and to walk and cycle.

“This is crucial to tackle our air quality crisis and reduce congestion.”

Changes to the town centre include separate cycle lanes which are aimed at making cyclists feel safer, creating new crossings and introducing a 20mph speed limit.

The key change, though, is the change from one-way to two-way traffic - something which Ms Fiaz said has already resulted in a 20 per cent reduction in vehicle use in the area.

“The two way system encourages drivers to opt for different routes to get to where they want to go,” she said.

“I am proud of this truly transformational scheme which enhances Stratford’s appeal as a burgeoning cultural quarter and one of London’s top shopping destinations where both residents and visitors want to spend time.”

Improving air quality in and around Stratford bus station - where Mr Khan received a number of selfie requests from passers-by - has also been addressed by the low emission bus zone, which allows only buses that meet the cleanest emission standards to operate within the zone.

Work on improving Stratford town centre began in September 2017 following consultations with people who live and work in the area. The project is due to be completed in May.