Rokhsana Fiaz: 'I have a focus on supporting young people'

Opinion

Published: 2:45 PM September 7, 2021

Residents are being consulted over regeneration plans of the Carpenters Estate in Stratford - Credit: Isabel Infantes

I know that many parents will be apprehensive as children and young people start the new academic year.

We have worked closely with all our schools and colleges so that safety measures are in place to keep everyone safe amid uncertainty around how the new term might affect the spread of Covid-19, and government plans for a Covid-19 vaccine booster programme.

There is a lot going on in Newham, with many exciting projects delivering on the promises I made when I became mayor.

One of these is the restoration and regeneration of the Carpenters Estate in Stratford.

We have been working closely with the residents on the development of a master plan that will restore the estate with new community facilities, refurbishment of the blocks and desperately-needed high-quality new council homes for people at rent levels that they can afford.

Residents on the estate will be voting to give the plans the green light, so we can restore the estate and secure its future.

Rokhsana Fiaz is aware parents may be apprehensive at the start of the new academic year - Credit: Andrew Baker

You may also want to watch:

We have also partnered with the historic Theatre Royal Stratford East to continue our investment in young people through a unique collaboration at the flagship Stratford Youth Zone.

As a specialist performing arts and creative space for our young people, they can develop skills, gain confidence and be supported by trusted adults to reach their potential.

There has been an impressive and enriching creative programme over the summer for our youngsters working with a range of arts partners.

Young people with special educational needs have been able to produce a musical in a week and put on a showcase performance, and there has been an array of classes teaching film production, music and art.

Tackling fly-tipping and rubbish in our streets discarded by people who don’t take pride in our borough is accelerating through our work with Keep Britain Tidy, which has led to significant reductions in fly-tipping in hot-spot areas by up to 75 per cent.

We have brought our street cleansing team back in-house, which means we can manage street cleansing effectively and target better those problem areas across the borough.

We are determined to tackle fly-tipping - so that all of us are proud of our borough.

I know all of us want to play our part in keeping Newham tidy by working together.

READ MORE: Michael Rosen backs campaign to 'save' Stratford Circus being turned into centre only for young people