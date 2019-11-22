Celebrity X Factor twins Max and Harvey Mills flip out on visit to East Ham trampoline park

Max and Harvey Mills filmed part of their Celebrity X Factor story at Flip Out E6. Picture: Flip Out Archant

Celebrity X Factor singing sensations Max and Harvey Mills have filmed part of the story at an East Ham trampoline park.

The twins who are among the favourites to win a record deal after making it to the last six acts on the celebrity version of the ITV show were at Flip Out E6 in Barking Road on Wednesday, November 20.

Richard Beese, co-founder of Flip Out, said: "It was double trouble when Max and Harvey showed up. The boys have got tremendous energy and ability so it's no surprise to see they've made it so far in the programme."

The social media stars, who have almost six million followers on social media app Musical.ly, took a break from their vocal classes and choreography lessons to have fun at the venue.

The siblings - who have just launched series 2 of their CBBC programme Max and Harvey: FOMO - took turns bouncing around to see who could do the most flips.

Richard said: "We will flip out if they make it to the final and will be cheering them all they way."