Little Ilford’s Bobby Seagull adds Celebrity Mastermind winner to lengthy list of achievements

PUBLISHED: 10:00 09 April 2020 | UPDATED: 10:09 09 April 2020

Little Ilford school teacher and maths genius Bobby Seagull presented with the Celebrity Mastermind trophy by Jon Humphrys. Picture: BBC official

Little Ilford school teacher and maths genius Bobby Seagull presented with the Celebrity Mastermind trophy by Jon Humphrys. Picture: BBC official

Newham’s Bobby Seagull can add Celebrity Mastermind winner to his lengthy list of accomplishments.

University Challenge star, maths genius and Little Ilford teacher Bobby Seagull was a contestant on a recent episode of Celebrity Mastermind. Picture: BBC OfficialUniversity Challenge star, maths genius and Little Ilford teacher Bobby Seagull was a contestant on a recent episode of Celebrity Mastermind. Picture: BBC Official

The Little Ilford secondary school teacher emerged victorious in a recent instalment of the popular BBC show.

Up against formidable opposition in paralympian Kelly Gallagher, comedian Stephen Bailey and actor Daniel Lawrence Taylor, Bobby chose “England Men at World Cup Finals since 1990” as his specialist subject.

After scoring perfectly in this round, the West Ham fanatic ended the general knowledge section neck-and-neck with Ms Gallagher.

Both on 18 points, Bobby triumphed in the tense tie-breaker with correct answers on rapper Kendrick Lamar and the River Zambezi.

After securing the coveted trophy, Bobby said: “Despite having competed on University Challenge and being confident doing an assembly on maths to hundreds of teenagers, nothing prepares you for the pressurised environment of sitting alone on that famous Mastermind black chair.

“The mind can melt under the scrutiny of the glaring lights and host John Humphrys’ intense questioning.

“As I hoisted the trophy, I compared it to what Gareth Southgate might feel one day when lifting the World Cup!”

Pulsating victory aside, Bobby is excited by a number of other projects.

In light of coronavirus closing schools, he has started free maths lessons modelled on Joe Wicks’ successful PE programme.

#MathsWithBobby started this week on the “Explore Learning” facebook site, and will continue each Monday, Wednesday and Friday at 10am.

Bobby has always advocated the importance of maths, something he says was an added bonus of appearing on Mastermind: “One thing that I was particularly proud about was having a TV discussion with the host about the importance of maths and how to change national attitudes on the subject.”

The teacher does his share by inspiring the students at Little Ilford; in the absence of lessons, Bobby is producing daily videos for his youtube channel, hoping to “help motivate our children through these difficult times”.

Other content includes a bi-weekly “Maths Appeal”, where he and a fellow maths teacher will complete puzzles, as well as the “Tom Rocks Maths Appeal”, which Bobby describes as “fun GCSE maths videos with an Oxford maths professor”.

Most Read

Over forty firefighters tackle Beckton blaze as houses and sheds catch fire

London Fire Brigade are attending a blaze on Brandreth Road, Beckton which has engulfed two houses and a number of wooden sheds. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Coronavirus: Newham Council approves more than £60m worth of council tax and business rates relief

Newham Council's cabinet chiefs have approved a range of measures in response to the coronavirus pandemic. Picture: Ken Mears

Council and MP condemn taxpayer-funded special school after police calls, escapes and ‘necrophilia book’ scandal

Ofsted inspectors returned to The Anderson School in Chigwell in March. Picture: Steve Hickey/NAS

Tributes to Plaistow-born Bond star Honor Blackman

Honor Blackman has died aged 94. Picture: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Coronavirus: Wanstead Flats to become a temporary mortuary

A temporary mortuary being built in Manor Flats in the Manor Park area of Newham. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA Wire

Little Ilford’s Bobby Seagull adds Celebrity Mastermind winner to lengthy list of achievements

Little Ilford school teacher and maths genius Bobby Seagull presented with the Celebrity Mastermind trophy by Jon Humphrys. Picture: BBC official

