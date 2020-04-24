Maryland track renewal work completed

Track renewal work has taken place at Maryland. Picture: Network Rail Network Rail

Work to renew the track near Maryland station has been completed.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Engineers replaced four crossovers - are sections of track that allow trains to change from one track to another - on the section of track usually used by the long-distance Greater Anglia services.

You may also want to watch:

The track needs to be regularly replaced to keep services on the move and reduce the likelihood of faults that causes delays.

Ellie Burrows, Network Rail’s route director for Anglia, said: “Although most of our passengers are staying at home right now, our engineers are still carrying out essential work like this to keep services running smoothly and safely every day for key workers and to keep vital freight services moving.

“This work will improve reliability for years to come, meaning fewer delays and cancellations now and when our passengers return.”

Passengers are advised to only travel when essential during the coronavirus pandemic.