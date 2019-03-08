Canning Town vigil to be held one year after mum Mary Jane Mustafa went missing

A vigil is due to be held one year after Mary Jane Mustafa went missing. Picture: AYSE HUSSEIN Archant

Mary Jane Mustafa, a 38-year-old mum of two from Canning Town, went to the shops on May 1 last year with just her phone and £3 in her pocket but hasn’t been seen since.

The missing poster for Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Missing People/Facebook The missing poster for Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Missing People/Facebook

The event is to be held in Rathbone Market in Barking Road, two minutes from Canning Town station, on May 5 at 4pm.

Mary Jane’s cousin, Ayse Hussein, said: “The area is quite sentimental to her. She grew up around there. We hope that anyone who knows anything or has seen anything will come forward.”

Brother Julian, from Helping Hands House of the Divine Compassion in Balaam Street, Plaistow, is expected to lead a prayer for Mary Jane on the day.

Ayse said the family had received a couple of reported sightings which they were working on and paid tribute to the members of the public who had helped in the search.

Missing: Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout Missing: Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Family handout

“They have been amazing. Strangers who don’t even know my cousin have been brilliant,” Ayse added before thanking developer Trinity Estates and Tudor Markets for permission to use the venue.

And she thanked Eye Image UK, a Dagenham firm designing free high viz vests for supporters to use when out searching.

Anyone with information should contact Missing People confidentially on 116 000, or visit the Facebook page.