Search

Advanced search

'We can finally lay our princess to rest': Family's relief as date set for funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa

PUBLISHED: 10:00 17 January 2020

Mary Jane Mustafa. Pic: Family handout

Mary Jane Mustafa. Pic: Family handout

Archant

The funeral of a mother of two whose body was found in a freezer is due to take place next week.

Mary Jane's funeral is due to take place on January 24. Picture: AYSE HUSSEINMary Jane's funeral is due to take place on January 24. Picture: AYSE HUSSEIN

Mary Jane Mustafa was identified as one of two bodies found at an address in Vandome Close, Custom House, on April 26 last year.

Mary Jane's funeral arrangements have now been finalised and supporters of the family have been invited to pay their respects at a service at Shacklewell Lane Mosque in Shacklewell Lane, Dalston at 11am on Friday, January 24.

The burial will then take place at Tottenham Cemetery in Montague Road at 12.30pm.

Ayse Hussain, Mary Jane's cousin, said: "Everyone who knew Mary Jane is welcome to come along and pay their respects.

"We've been so happy with the amount of support we've received from people from the beginning. It would be an honour for us if they joined us and we could pay our respects together. They are like our family now."

You may also want to watch:

Mary Jane, who was known as MJ, went missing in May 2018, having left her mother's home in Canning Town to go to the shops with just £3 and her mobile phone.

Since her body was discovered, the family has waited nine months for a call to say the post mortem has been completed so they can lay Mary Jane to rest.

Ayse said: "It's been really hard for the family, waiting for the call. Everytime the phone goes we always jump thinking today could be the day.

"For nine months it's been a case of waiting and waiting and waiting. It's been quite nerve-wracking. It's a relief we can finally lay our princess to rest in peace."

A £10,000 crowdfunding page set up last year saw donations flood in from across the world.

Well-wishers can donate to Mary Jane's children or send flowers. Donations can be made via PayPal to dj-lady-ayse@hotmail.com

Henriett Szucs, a Hungarian national who came to the UK a few years ago and was sleeping rough in Ilford, was the second woman found.

Zahid Younis, who lived in the flat where the bodies were discovered, has been charged with two counts of preventing a lawful and decent burial of a dead body. He is due to appear for trial at Kingston Crown Court on April 14.

Most Read

‘I need justice for my son’: Family’s anguish at sentence for killer of East Ham man

Clockwise from left: Mum Kazala Mohamed, centre, and Fuadi's family have demanded police re-open the investigation into his death. Right: Fuadi Mohamed, who was killed on his front doorstep in Wakefield Street, East Ham. Pictures: Ken Mears/Farida Elnoor

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

Woman injured as car smashes through window of Forest Gate fishmongers

A woman was injured when a car crashed into Fish Mela in Forest Gate on Friday, January 10. Picture: Jon King

234 down, 822 to go: Newham Mayor says council on course to meet March 2022 new affordable homes target

Eleven new homes will be built at this site in Romford Road, Forest Gate. Picture: Google

Second man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Royal Docks is brother of first

Pedestrian seriously injured crossing Mile End Road at 3.15am on New Year's Day. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

‘I need justice for my son’: Family’s anguish at sentence for killer of East Ham man

Clockwise from left: Mum Kazala Mohamed, centre, and Fuadi's family have demanded police re-open the investigation into his death. Right: Fuadi Mohamed, who was killed on his front doorstep in Wakefield Street, East Ham. Pictures: Ken Mears/Farida Elnoor

Boy reported missing with links to Barking, Croydon, Hackney and Newham has been found

A 15-year old boy reported missing since last Friday, January 10, has now been found. Picture: Met Police

Woman injured as car smashes through window of Forest Gate fishmongers

A woman was injured when a car crashed into Fish Mela in Forest Gate on Friday, January 10. Picture: Jon King

234 down, 822 to go: Newham Mayor says council on course to meet March 2022 new affordable homes target

Eleven new homes will be built at this site in Romford Road, Forest Gate. Picture: Google

Second man charged with murder after fatal stabbing in Royal Docks is brother of first

Pedestrian seriously injured crossing Mile End Road at 3.15am on New Year's Day. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Wapping women start new year in style as win double puts them top above rivals

Wapping's women in action against Bedford (pic Iain McAuslan)

‘We can finally lay our princess to rest’: Family’s relief as date set for funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa

Mary Jane Mustafa. Pic: Family handout

‘I could not be happier’: School sees 51 pupils receive Oxbridge offers

The Brampton Manor Academy pupils to receive Oxbridge offers. Picture: Sam Dobin

Leyton Orient striker Alabi joins Eastleigh on loan

James Alabi celebrates his goal for Leyton Orient at Grimsby (pic Simon O'Connor)

East London empty handed at leaders despite their best display of campaign to date

East London head coach Eddie Gooby (pic: George Phillipou/TGS Photo)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists