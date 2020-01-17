'We can finally lay our princess to rest': Family's relief as date set for funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa

Mary Jane Mustafa. Pic: Family handout Archant

The funeral of a mother of two whose body was found in a freezer is due to take place next week.

Mary Jane's funeral is due to take place on January 24. Picture: AYSE HUSSEIN Mary Jane's funeral is due to take place on January 24. Picture: AYSE HUSSEIN

Mary Jane Mustafa was identified as one of two bodies found at an address in Vandome Close, Custom House, on April 26 last year.

Mary Jane's funeral arrangements have now been finalised and supporters of the family have been invited to pay their respects at a service at Shacklewell Lane Mosque in Shacklewell Lane, Dalston at 11am on Friday, January 24.

The burial will then take place at Tottenham Cemetery in Montague Road at 12.30pm.

Ayse Hussain, Mary Jane's cousin, said: "Everyone who knew Mary Jane is welcome to come along and pay their respects.

"We've been so happy with the amount of support we've received from people from the beginning. It would be an honour for us if they joined us and we could pay our respects together. They are like our family now."

Mary Jane, who was known as MJ, went missing in May 2018, having left her mother's home in Canning Town to go to the shops with just £3 and her mobile phone.

Since her body was discovered, the family has waited nine months for a call to say the post mortem has been completed so they can lay Mary Jane to rest.

Ayse said: "It's been really hard for the family, waiting for the call. Everytime the phone goes we always jump thinking today could be the day.

"For nine months it's been a case of waiting and waiting and waiting. It's been quite nerve-wracking. It's a relief we can finally lay our princess to rest in peace."

A £10,000 crowdfunding page set up last year saw donations flood in from across the world.

Well-wishers can donate to Mary Jane's children or send flowers. Donations can be made via PayPal to dj-lady-ayse@hotmail.com

Henriett Szucs, a Hungarian national who came to the UK a few years ago and was sleeping rough in Ilford, was the second woman found.

Zahid Younis, who lived in the flat where the bodies were discovered, has been charged with two counts of preventing a lawful and decent burial of a dead body. He is due to appear for trial at Kingston Crown Court on April 14.