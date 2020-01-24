'Our hearts are truly broken': Funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa takes place

The funeral of Mary Jane Mustafa. Picture: Ken Mears Photography by Ken Mears

Family and friends of a mother of two whose body was found in a freezer have turned out to pay their respects at her funeral.

Prayers for Mary Jane are led at the mosque. Picture: Ken Mears Prayers for Mary Jane are led at the mosque. Picture: Ken Mears

Mary Jane Mustafa was identified as one of two bodies found at an address in Vandome Close, Custom House, on April 26 last year.

She had been missing since May 2018, having left her mother's home in Canning Town to go to the shops.

The 38-year-old, who was also known as Canan, was buried today (Friday, January 24) at Tottenham Park Cemetery following a service at Shacklewell Lane Mosque, Dalston.

During the service, tributes were paid to a "princess" who was described as a a devoted mum to her 12-year-old daughter and son, 19.

The coffin containing the body of Mary Jane Mustafa is brought out of the mosque. Picture: Ken Mears The coffin containing the body of Mary Jane Mustafa is brought out of the mosque. Picture: Ken Mears

Haringey councillor Emine Ibrahim addressed those in the mosque, offering her condolences on behalf of both her own council and Newham Council. She spoke of the need for questions surrounding Mary Jane's death to be answered.

A procession then took place to Tottenham Park Cemetery, where Mary Jane's coffin arrived on a horse-drawn carriage.

Floral tributes were laid at her grave and six white doves were released in her memory.

Mary Jane Mustafa. Pic: Family handout Mary Jane Mustafa. Pic: Family handout

In a statement, her family - including her mum Serife, siblings Hasan, Mel and Zeynep, and cousin Ayse - said: "It's been very hard for the family to come to terms with losing Canan in the circumstances we did.

"The fact we can never see her, hug and kiss her again, and tell her how much we love her - our hearts are truly broken."

They thanked wellwishers for their "heartfelt messages" as well as the police for their "diligent work", adding: "We will not rest until we get full justice for her."

Henriett Szucs, a Hungarian national who came to the UK a few years ago and was sleeping rough in Ilford, was the second woman found.

Mary Jane Mustafa's coffin arrives at the cemetery in a horse drawn carriage. Picture: Sophie Cox Mary Jane Mustafa's coffin arrives at the cemetery in a horse drawn carriage. Picture: Sophie Cox

Zahid Younis, who lived in the flat where the bodies were discovered, has been charged with two counts of preventing a lawful and decent burial of a dead body. He is due to appear for trial at Kingston Crown Court on April 14.