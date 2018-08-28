Wife of Newham Recorder columnist dies aged 94

Mary in the Recorder's old office in East Ham. Pic: Newham Recorder Archant

The wife of former Newham Recorder columnist Robert Barltrop has died at the age of 94.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mary with husband Robert, behind, in the Recorder's old office in East Ham. Pic: Newham Recorder Mary with husband Robert, behind, in the Recorder's old office in East Ham. Pic: Newham Recorder

Mary Barltrop and her late husband Robert, lived in Forest Gate.

Bob, as he was known to his followers and friends, wrote more than 1,200 columns with excellent illustrations for the Recorder for more than 24 years on local life.

When his 1,000th column was published a party was held at the Recorder’s then office in East Ham which was attended by Bob, Mary, editorial and commercial staff.

Bob passed away in 2009.

Mary and Bob’s son Chris Barltrop said the entire family were very appreciative of the friendship they built up over many years with all the Recorder staff.

He added: “We were grateful that Mary was in good health and remained independent in her own home. We had a family get together for her 94th birthday which she’d thoroughly enjoyed and we can now especially treasure.”

A private funeral will take place in due course.