More than 1,000 join Newham march over Israel-Gaza conflict

Published: 3:17 PM May 21, 2021 Updated: 3:18 PM May 21, 2021

An organiser of a march through Newham has said more than 1,000 people attended. - Credit: Sabia Kamali

More than 1,000 people took part in a march sparked by the Israel-Gaza conflict, according to an organiser.

The pro-Palestinian demonstration saw a crowd walk from Plashet Park to East Ham Town Hall on Tuesday, May 18.

Sabia Kamali, who helped organise the march, said: "It went brilliantly. The turnout was better than expected. Over 1,000."

Before a ceasefire was announced overnight, East Ham MP Stephen Timms and West Ham MP Lyn Brown wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging the government to ease tensions.

A prayer and speeches were given at a vigil following the march.