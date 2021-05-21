More than 1,000 join Newham march over Israel-Gaza conflict
Published: 3:17 PM May 21, 2021 Updated: 3:18 PM May 21, 2021
- Credit: Sabia Kamali
More than 1,000 people took part in a march sparked by the Israel-Gaza conflict, according to an organiser.
The pro-Palestinian demonstration saw a crowd walk from Plashet Park to East Ham Town Hall on Tuesday, May 18.
Sabia Kamali, who helped organise the march, said: "It went brilliantly. The turnout was better than expected. Over 1,000."
Before a ceasefire was announced overnight, East Ham MP Stephen Timms and West Ham MP Lyn Brown wrote to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging the government to ease tensions.
A prayer and speeches were given at a vigil following the march.