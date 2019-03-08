Olympic Park hosting march against prostate cancer

A charity march to raise money for prostate cancer research is set to take place at Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

London's March for Men is for people of all ages and will go ahead on Saturday, June 15, meeting on Hopkins Fields to pay tribute to those affected by prostate cancer.

You can choose to march either 2km, 5km or 10km around the park.

More than 4,400 men in London are diagnosed with prostate cancer each year and nearly 1,000 die each year because of the disease.

The risk of prostate cancer is higher than the average in men over 50, black men and men with a family history of prostate cancer.

To register, it costs £10 per adult. Children under 18 are free, but must be accompanied by an adult.

The charity said people who are interested can go to youtube.com/watch?v=QOPI50d7eQE for more information.