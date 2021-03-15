News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
House in West Ham 'badly damaged' in blaze

Jon King

Published: 7:54 AM March 15, 2021   
manor road

A house was badly damaged in a fire in Manor Road on Friday night (March 12). - Credit: Google

A two-storey house has been "badly damaged" in a fire.

Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters rushed to the fire in Manor Road, West Ham, on Friday, March 12.

A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "The two storey house was badly damaged by the blaze.

"A man from an adjacent property left the building before fire crews arrived."

The brigade was called at 11.14pm and the flames were brought under control by 1.25am the following day.

Firefighters from Stratford and surrounding stations were at the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

London Fire Brigade
Newham News

