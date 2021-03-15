House in West Ham 'badly damaged' in blaze
Published: 7:54 AM March 15, 2021
- Credit: Google
A two-storey house has been "badly damaged" in a fire.
Eight fire engines and 60 firefighters rushed to the fire in Manor Road, West Ham, on Friday, March 12.
A London Fire Brigade spokesperson said: "The two storey house was badly damaged by the blaze.
"A man from an adjacent property left the building before fire crews arrived."
The brigade was called at 11.14pm and the flames were brought under control by 1.25am the following day.
Firefighters from Stratford and surrounding stations were at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
