Manor Park restaurant fire caused by 'flammable material in ducting'

PUBLISHED: 12:05 24 December 2019 | UPDATED: 12:05 24 December 2019

Investigators believe a fire at this restuarant on Romford Road in Manor Park on December 20 was caused by flammable material in the ducting. Picture: London Fire Brigade

Archant

Firefighters have reminded restaurant and takeaway shop owners to ensure extraction systems are kept clean following a fire in Manor Park.

London Fire Brigade investigators believe a blaze at a Romford Road restaurant on December 20 was accidental and caused by a build up of flammable material in the ducting.

The ducting from the ground floor to the roof of the restaurant was destroyed and a small part of the first floor was also damaged.

A London Fire Brigade spokesman said: "This is an ideal opportunity to remind restaurant and takeaway owners to always make sure their extraction systems are kept clean as a build up of fat and grease within the filters can lead to a fire."

Five people escaped the property and there were no reported injuries.

The brigade was called at 4.23pm, with 25 firefighters from Plaistow, Woodford, and Ilford stations on scene.

They had the fire under control by 6.26pm.

