Grieving mother appeals for information about her son’s tragic death

George Ciortan. Picture: Raluca Ruscior.

George Ciortan was going to buy him and his mother dinner when he was hit by the car at Ilford Hill.

George Ciortan with his mother, Raluca Ruscior. Picture: Raluca Ruscior.

The 22-year-old, who lived in Sheringham Avenue, Manor Park, was taken to hospital, but died hours later on February 22.

George’s mother, Raluca Ruscior, is still looking for answers. Raluca cared for George by herself after she divorced his father when he was 14.

In regional and national competitions George was a football vice-champion. He first came to Britain from his home in Iași, Romania to try out for a football camp on the outskirts of London when he was 19.

International talent had been collected at the camp. He did not make the cut, but he had learned to love London.

George first came to England when he was 19 for football trials. Picture: Raluca Ruscior.

“When he came here he liked it very much. He liked it too much,” said Raluca.

“When he came back home he said: ‘Mum, I want to go to London. I do not know what I will do there, but I like London and I want to go.”

“You have the possibility to grow in London.”

George invited her to come and live with him eight months ago.

“When I’m home [in Romainia], I have a house, I have money, but I don’t have him. I feel I must come here to stay with him, to help, to cook, to be with him.

“When I came here, I didn’t like it. Every time I ask why I came here—for what? What is my reason? In Romania, I was in management. Here, I started in a warehouse.

“But everything I do I do for him, because I want to be with him and to do everything together.

George lived with Alex Ungureanu and his family after moving to the UK three years ago.

His home is not far from the scene of the accident.

The driver stopped at and was not arrested.

“He was one of the best friends I had. He was my little brother,” said Alex.

“It was that laugh, I miss that laugh now. When he was laughing, you could hear him from the street.”

“He fit perfectly here.”

Raluca is taking George’s body back to Romania, where friends and family are waiting. But she is returning to England find out exactly what happened.

Every day, she visits the scene of the accident, sometimes three times a day. She leaves flowers and lights candles, and goes to see her son.

Two people have already come to the memorial with information about his death.

“I go and I try to help, to find the truth.”

Anyone with information about the accident should to call the Serious Collision Investigation Unit on 020 8597 4874 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.