Manor Park girl to cut off 15 inches of hair for charity on her eighth birthday

Izabell Caetano, 7, has been growing her hair for four years to donate it to Little Princess Trust. Picture: Sinead Caetano. Archant

A schoolgirl from Manor Park has been growing her hair for four years so that she can cut it off for charity on her birthday.

Izabell will cut off 15inches of hair at her princess themed eighth birthday party. Picture: Sinead Caetano. Izabell will cut off 15inches of hair at her princess themed eighth birthday party. Picture: Sinead Caetano.

Izabell Caetano, seven, will donate it to Little Princess Trust, which provides wigs to children with hair loss.

She decided to cut her hair after being inspired by her older sister.

Her mum Sinead Caetano said: "She's wanted to donate her hair since she was four when her big sister did it. She wants to do all she can to help sick children have a reason to smile."

Now that it's long enough to donate, Izabell will be cutting off 15 inches of her hair at her eighth birthday party on April 13, which will be princess themed.

She hopes to raise £1,100 for Little Princess Trust by then.

Sinead added: "She has such an emotional heart and is so excited and grateful for everyone supporting."

Visit justgiving.com/sinead-caetano to donate.