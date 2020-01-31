Search

Advanced search

Manor Park girl to cut off 15 inches of hair for charity on her eighth birthday

PUBLISHED: 10:00 02 February 2020

Izabell Caetano, 7, has been growing her hair for four years to donate it to Little Princess Trust. Picture: Sinead Caetano.

Izabell Caetano, 7, has been growing her hair for four years to donate it to Little Princess Trust. Picture: Sinead Caetano.

Archant

A schoolgirl from Manor Park has been growing her hair for four years so that she can cut it off for charity on her birthday.

Izabell will cut off 15inches of hair at her princess themed eighth birthday party. Picture: Sinead Caetano.Izabell will cut off 15inches of hair at her princess themed eighth birthday party. Picture: Sinead Caetano.

Izabell Caetano, seven, will donate it to Little Princess Trust, which provides wigs to children with hair loss.

She decided to cut her hair after being inspired by her older sister.

You may also want to watch:

Her mum Sinead Caetano said: "She's wanted to donate her hair since she was four when her big sister did it. She wants to do all she can to help sick children have a reason to smile."

Now that it's long enough to donate, Izabell will be cutting off 15 inches of her hair at her eighth birthday party on April 13, which will be princess themed.

She hopes to raise £1,100 for Little Princess Trust by then.

Sinead added: "She has such an emotional heart and is so excited and grateful for everyone supporting."

Visit justgiving.com/sinead-caetano to donate.

Most Read

Man slashed in face in Stratford attack

A police cordon in place at the scene. Picture: Andrew Jarman

Man charged with murdering two women whose bodies were found in a freezer

Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Bid to restore historic Forest Gate pub includes plans for 68 room hotel

The plans include a 68 room hotel. Picture: Jon King

All change please! Consultation launches on Newham bus route proposals

The 262 is one of the routes that could be changed under TfL proposals. Picture: Paul Bennett

Firefighters rescue nine people from early morning blaze at Plaistow block of flats

Firefighters rescued nine people after a blaze broke out at a 16-storey block of flats in New City Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Most Read

Man slashed in face in Stratford attack

A police cordon in place at the scene. Picture: Andrew Jarman

Man charged with murdering two women whose bodies were found in a freezer

Henriett Szucs and Mary Jane Mustafa. Pictures: Ellie Hoskins and Ayse Hussein.

Bid to restore historic Forest Gate pub includes plans for 68 room hotel

The plans include a 68 room hotel. Picture: Jon King

All change please! Consultation launches on Newham bus route proposals

The 262 is one of the routes that could be changed under TfL proposals. Picture: Paul Bennett

Firefighters rescue nine people from early morning blaze at Plaistow block of flats

Firefighters rescued nine people after a blaze broke out at a 16-storey block of flats in New City Road, Plaistow. Picture: Google

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Pro League: GB women denied by weather

Great Britain's Anna Toman

Manor Park girl to cut off 15 inches of hair for charity on her eighth birthday

Izabell Caetano, 7, has been growing her hair for four years to donate it to Little Princess Trust. Picture: Sinead Caetano.

Opinion: Equality is at heart of new Hammers group

Lee Vehit is chairman of BAME Hammers, a new West Ham fan group

Recorder letters: Police funding, building safety, Motability vehicles and cycle for charity

The Mayor of Londons funding supports the Met Police to tackle violent crime. Picture: MET POLICE

League Two: Stevenage 0 Leyton Orient 3

Ruel Sotiriou of Leyton Orient scores the first goal for his team and celebrates during Stevenage vs Leyton Orient, Sky Bet EFL League 2 Football at the Lamex Stadium on 1st February 2020
Drive 24