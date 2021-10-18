Manor Park Fitness Centre closing to make way for 'affordable' homes

Published: 5:52 PM October 18, 2021

Manor Park Fitness Centre is closing to make way for 80 "affordable" homes.

The centre is due to close on November 30 with a new gym set to replace it under plans for the site in High Street North.

A Newham Council spokesperson said the town hall and the leisure trust activeNewham have been in contact with members about alternative arrangements.

Manor Park Fitness Centre is in High Street North. - Credit: Google

It could take up to three years for the new gym to open as part of a redeveloped site designed by architects Haworth Tompkins.

On top of a new gym, the site is to benefit from an "improved" public realm, such as landscaped gardens, according to Newham Council.

You may also want to watch:

Manor Park Fitness Centre customers will have access to alternative activeNewham centres.

These include East Ham Leisure Centre, Atherton Leisure Centre and Newham Leisure Centre.

Newham has said there will be no change to membership fees until at least March 31 next year.

Manor Park Fitness Centre's closure follows Balaam Leisure Centre in Plaistow which the local authority shut due to "very serious structural problems".

The building was declared unsafe in 2018 following discovery of a water leak. It has been closed ever since.

The town hall had estimated work to keep the leisure centre open for another decade would cost upwards of £1million and take two years to complete.

The spokesperson said the council is still considering the options for Balaam Leisure Centre as part of a wider leisure infrastructure review.

From November 3 until November 28, activeNewham will be running open days at Atherton Leisure Centre, East Ham Leisure Centre and Newham Leisure Centre.

The Atherton Leisure Centre events will be on Wednesdays at 7.30pm, Saturdays at 11am and 2pm and Sundays at 11am and 2pm.

Newham Leisure Centre open days will be on Wednesdays at 7.30pm, Saturdays at 10am and 2pm and Sundays at 10am and 2pm.

The events at East Ham Leisure Centre will be on Wednesdays at 8pm, Saturdays at 11am and 5pm and Sundays at 11am and 5pm.

Tours will take 10 to 15 minutes and have been organised to give Manor Park members the opportunity to see facilities at other centres, including the gym and changing rooms.

Manor Park Leisure Centre members can contact membeships@activenewham.org.uk for more information.