Funding boost for Manor Park charity thanks to community support

Published: 12:52 PM January 13, 2021

A Manor Park charity has received a funding boost after being nominated for support by the community.

The Renewal Programme was one of 12 charities in London to receive £1,000 as part of the annual 12 days of giving Christmas campaign by specialist insurer Ecclesiastical.

A total of 120 winning charities were chosen at random from recommendations by the public.

More than 13,850 Londoners nominated a cause, with 384 charities in the capital receiving votes of support.

Ecclesiastical group chief executive Mark Hews said: “Owned by a charity, our core purpose is to contribute to the greater good of society, so charitable giving is at the heart of our business.

“We know that £1,000 can make a huge difference to the incredible work that charities do.

“We hope these donations can bring a positive end to a difficult year and a promising start to 2021.”