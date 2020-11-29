Education view: Making sure nobody gets left behind

Published: 8:30 AM November 29, 2020 Updated: 8:41 PM December 7, 2020

NewVIc principal, Mandeep Gill, has been making sure that all students are able to access all resources during the pandemic. - Credit: Archant

Since the pandemic was declared, many of us have been forced to change the way we study, work and live.

I’d like to take this opportunity to congratulate every school and college in Newham for the amazing work they have done to support their students. The current situation has meant many of us have had to adapt to new ways of studying and working methods. This has meant having to adapt and push forward new models for online learning and embrace using new technologies. We have seen the many benefits of using technology as a tool to support learning. Applications such as Google Classroom and other similar programmes have allowed delivery of a high quality and individualised education experience. Even our recent Open Day benefitted from a digital re-imagining, with virtual tours, TED talks and live Zoom Q&A sessions, making the event more accessible, flexible and on demand - a concept we have all become used to.

However, with all these opportunities for growth and development, ensuring that no student is left behind in this new frontier of education is key. Prioritising that all students are able to access resources equitably, have access to the internet, and a space to work is something we are very conscious of.

We have ensured access for every student to their education as well as continuing to provide a high level of support - something Ofsted awarded us an Outstanding for.

We have created an environment to ensure that every student has access to a device, internet and space to work with our library opening six days a week for any student that needs it.

You may also want to watch:

We do this out of an absolute sense of purpose that every student has so much to give and so much to offer the world. Our job is to make sure that every student has the opportunity to show the world what they have to offer. We will break down every barrier to get our students what they need, want and deserve.

All of us have been forced to adapt and embrace change during these unprecedented times. As the delivery of education evolves, we will remain focussed on ensuring no one is left behind.