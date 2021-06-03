Man rushed to hospital after being ‘pulled from water’ at Aquatics Centre

Published: 2:49 PM June 3, 2021

A man was rushed to hospital after reportedly being treated at the London Aquatics Centre in Olympic Park. - Credit: PA Archive/PA Images

A swimmer was rushed to hospital after being treated by paramedics at a leisure centre in Stratford.

According to a witness, a man needed to be "rescued" from the Olympic pool at the London Aquatics Centre yesterday evening (June 2).

The witness, who was in the water and helped raise the alarm, said the man was being resuscitated as swimmers were evacuated.

“It was very traumatic for everyone in the pool at the time,” the witness, who did not want to be named, said.

London Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park at 5.56pm yesterday.

"We sent an ambulance crew, two medics in cars, an incident response officer, and an advanced paramedic," a spokesperson said.

"A man was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital as a priority."