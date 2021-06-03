Man rushed to hospital after being ‘pulled from water’ at Aquatics Centre
- Credit: PA Archive/PA Images
A swimmer was rushed to hospital after being treated by paramedics at a leisure centre in Stratford.
According to a witness, a man needed to be "rescued" from the Olympic pool at the London Aquatics Centre yesterday evening (June 2).
The witness, who was in the water and helped raise the alarm, said the man was being resuscitated as swimmers were evacuated.
“It was very traumatic for everyone in the pool at the time,” the witness, who did not want to be named, said.
London Ambulance Service confirmed it was called to Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park at 5.56pm yesterday.
You may also want to watch:
"We sent an ambulance crew, two medics in cars, an incident response officer, and an advanced paramedic," a spokesperson said.
"A man was treated at the scene and taken to a hospital as a priority."
Most Read
- 1 Stabbing victim 'pursued attackers in his car and crashed into them'
- 2 Neighbours celebrate Newham taking back control of homes
- 3 Newham has seen highest level of gentrification in outer London, study says
- 4 Firefighters tackle blaze at tower block
- 5 Letter: More on MiPermit parking in Newham
- 6 Guilty: Men convicted over supply of handguns and ammunition
- 7 Tributes paid to former London City Airport boss Richard Gooding OBE
- 8 Where can I watch the Euros in east London?
- 9 Four day bank holiday confirmed for summer 2022
- 10 Revealed: The areas in Newham with next to no new Covid cases