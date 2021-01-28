Air ambulance lands in East Ham
Published: 11:01 AM January 28, 2021
A man has been taken to hospital after an incident in East Ham.
Emergency services rushed to the Folkestone Road area just after 9am today (January 28) and an air ambulance landed nearby on Gooseley Playing Fields.
A Met Police spokesperson said a man was suffering a “medical emergency” and no crime had been committed.
The incident is not being treated as suspicious.
A London Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 9.14am to reports of a person injured in Folkestone Road.
"A person was treated at the scene and taken to a major trauma centre."
