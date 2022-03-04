Robin, 42, was reportedly last seen getting on a route 86 bus on Romford Road, Forest Gate - Credit: Met Police / Newham MPS

Have you seen Robin?

The 42-year-old has been reported missing from Forest Gate.

Police say he was last seen boarding a route 86 bus in Romford Road at 12.30pm on Wednesday (March 2).

Robin - whose surname has not been released - is said to require regular medication, which he does not have with him.

Anyone who has seen Robin, knows where he is or has any information that could help find him is asked to call 101 and provide reference 3338/02MAR.