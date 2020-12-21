Investigation after man dies in Stratford

Published: 4:02 PM December 21, 2020 Updated: 4:21 PM December 21, 2020

Emergency services were called to International Way in Stratford. - Credit: Google Maps

Police are investigating the circumstances behind the death of a man in Stratford.

Emergency services were called to International Way, close to Westfield Stratford City, at around 11.15am this morning (Monday, December 21) to reports of a man having fallen from a height.

Police, ambulance and London's Air Ambulance all attended but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A Met Police spokesperson said that enquiries into the circumstances were ongoing.