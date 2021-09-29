Man to run London Marathon to help build community café in Canning Town

Published: 10:57 AM September 29, 2021

Justin Wetters is running the 2021 London Marathon to help raise funds for a community café at Cody Dock. - Credit: Basia Rabzcuk

A man is running the 2021 London Marathon to help build a community café.

Justin Wetters has raised more than £500 for the eatery, which supporters want to open at the Cody Dock creative hub by the River Lea in Canning Town.

Justin is aiming to complete the 26.2 miles in four hours. - Credit: Basia Rabzcuk

The 54-year-old from Buckingham is aiming to complete the 26.2 mile route around the capital in four hours after having recovered from Covid-19.

Justin has been volunteering for five years at Cody Dock, which has launched a fresh appeal for support to create a canteen plus café for the public, volunteers and staff.

He said: "An important part of the effort is to encourage people to spend more time outside by the river.

"By providing a café, this will enable them to have a place to stop and refresh if they’ve been out for exercise and a place to meet and relax."

Friends from GoodGym Newham nominated fellow member Justin to run the London Marathon, which is the 40th since the event was first staged in March 1981.

Fitness fanatics at GoodGym carry out voluntary tasks for community organisations during their exercise sessions.

They also support older people who feel isolated with visits and doing one-off jobs.

The aim is for the money generated by the café to contribute to the running of Cody Dock and help make it self-sustaining.

Along with a new visitor centre, the eatery will provide facilities for people to use beside the Lea.

Cody Dock’s chief executive Simon Myers said: "We’re delighted Justin has taken on this challenge on our behalf."

Basia Rabczuk, community participation coordinator at Cody Dock, said: "GoodGym is a fantastic organisation promoting being active outdoors, which is what Cody Dock as a space provides for the community in an urban environment."

Donations to support Justin can be made through Virgin Money Giving at uk.virginmoneygiving.com/JustinWetters

Cody Dock is a former gasworks dock built in 1871 along the tidal River Lea.

Once an industrial hub, it closed in the 1970s. The site has been transformed by Gasworks Dock Partnership with the help of more than 9,000 volunteers.



