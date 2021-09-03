Man in 'critical condition' after crash in Canning Town
Published: 9:19 AM September 3, 2021 Updated: 9:25 AM September 3, 2021
A man who was involved in a crash in Canning Town is in hospital in a "critical condition".
The police were called to reports of the collision between a van and motorcycle in Silvertown Way at 10.44am on Wednesday, September 1.
Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s air ambulance attended.
The motorcyclist was rushed from Silvertown Way to a major trauma centre.
Yesterday (September 2), a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "The rider was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition."
The van driver stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.
The road was closed to traffic while the emergency services were at the scene.
