Man in 'critical condition' after crash in Canning Town

Jon King

Published: 9:19 AM September 3, 2021    Updated: 9:25 AM September 3, 2021
A man is fighting for his life after a crash involving a van and motorcycle in SIlvertown Way on Wednesday (September 1). - Credit: Google

A man who was involved in a crash in Canning Town is in hospital in a "critical condition".

The police were called to reports of the collision between a van and motorcycle in Silvertown Way at 10.44am on Wednesday, September 1.

Officers, the London Ambulance Service and London’s air ambulance attended.

The motorcyclist was rushed from Silvertown Way to a major trauma centre. 

Yesterday (September 2), a Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "The rider was taken to hospital where he remains in a critical condition."

The van driver stopped at the scene and no arrests have been made.

The road was closed to traffic while the emergency services were at the scene.

