Man dies after being hit by train at Stratford station

A man has died after being hit by a train at Stratford station.

The British Transport Police were called to the scene at 12.12pm, with the London Ambulance Service also attending, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a British Transport Police spokesman the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

TfL has reported that there is no service on the Central line between Liverpool Street and Leytonstone following the incident.

Tickets are being accepted on local buses and TfL Rail services between Liverpool Street and Shenfield