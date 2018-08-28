Search

Advanced search

Join us for Digital Decoded

Man dies after being hit by train at Stratford station

PUBLISHED: 13:23 29 January 2019

A man has died after being hit by a train at Stratford station. Picture: David Mirzoeff

A man has died after being hit by a train at Stratford station. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Archant

A man has died after being hit by a train at Stratford station.

The British Transport Police were called to the scene at 12.12pm, with the London Ambulance Service also attending, but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to a British Transport Police spokesman the incident is not being treated as suspicious.

TfL has reported that there is no service on the Central line between Liverpool Street and Leytonstone following the incident.

Tickets are being accepted on local buses and TfL Rail services between Liverpool Street and Shenfield

Topic Tags:

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Woman fights for life after being hit by car in East Ham

A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car in High Street South, East Ham. Picture: GOOGLE

Newham Council is asking for comments on parking and transport

Newham Council is asking residents for comments on parking, transport and streets. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA

Jailed: Drug dealers stopped by police twice in nine days

Zamir Akram and Waqar Nadeem. Picture: Kent Police

Man dies after being hit by train at Stratford station

A man has died after being hit by a train at Stratford station. Picture: David Mirzoeff

Jailed: Punter who bought sham marriage at Newham register office to ‘cheat immigration system’

A photo of Ameen Uddin’s sham wedding taken in October 2011 at Newham register office. Photo: Home Office

Most Read

Woman fights for life after being hit by car in East Ham

A woman is fighting for her life after being hit by a car in High Street South, East Ham. Picture: GOOGLE

Newham Council is asking for comments on parking and transport

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Drug dealers stopped by police twice in nine days

#includeImage($article, 225)

Man dies after being hit by train at Stratford station

#includeImage($article, 225)

Jailed: Punter who bought sham marriage at Newham register office to ‘cheat immigration system’

#includeImage($article, 225)

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Nation encouraged to ‘Be Part Of It’ as The FA and London mark 500 days until start of Euro 2020

There are just 500 days until the start of Euro 2020, with Wembley Stadium hosting seven matches (pic: Kate Green for The FA)

Ratford content with bonus point for Barking on trip to Steelers, but upset with loss

Action from the match between Kings Cross Steelers and Barking (pic Tim Edwards)

Clapton boss Fowell looking forward to Harrow Borough cup test

Clapton manager Jon Fowell during Ilford vs Clapton, Essex Senior League Football at Cricklefields Stadium on 22nd December 2018

O’s fans are 12th man insists new boy JMD

Leyton Orient fans celebrate (pic: Simon O'Connor).

Thieves steal paramedic’s car from Canning Town ambulance station

A paramedic's Land Rover wa stolen from outside the London Ambulance Service's station in Canning Town. Picture: LAS
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists