Man dies in Maryland flat explosion

A man has died in an explosion at a block of flats in Maryland.

Firefighters were called to Waddington Street shortly before 8am this morning, where it is believed an explosion took place in a first floor flat causing structural damage to the two-storey building.

Crews searched the property and found a man underneath the debris. He was pronounced dead at the scene by medics from the London Ambulance Service.

Around 13 other people left the building before firefighters arrived.

Road closures were put in place around the building, while some people living nearby were asked to evacuate.

A Met Police spokesperson said that work was underway to locate the dead man’s next of kin, adding: “The incident is not being treated as terror-related.”