News Things to do Sport Lifestyle Support Us
Newham Recorder > News

Man dies after falling unwell in Stratford

Author Picture Icon

Cash Boyle

Published: 5:12 PM May 20, 2022
Man dies in Stratford despite efforts of ambulance crews

A man died at the scene after falling unwell in Romford Road, Stratford this morning (May 20) - Credit: Paul Bennett

A man has passed away after falling unwell in Stratford this morning.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called to Romford Road at 7.45am today - Friday, May 20 - amid reports that a person was ill.

Two ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, a team leader, and an incident response officer were dispatched.

Sadly, despite efforts to save his life, a man died at the scene.

This newspaper contacted TfL following reports that the man had fallen ill on one of its services.

The Met was also contacted for comment.

Both bodies stated that it was a matter for the LAS.

London Live News
London Ambulance Service
Stratford News
Newham News

Don't Miss

Yesterday (November 4), firefighters tackled a flat fire on Abbey Road in St John's Wood. 

Metropolitan Police

'Suspicious' Forest Gate construction fire under investigation

Holly Chant

Author Picture Icon
Missing teenager found safe

London Live News

Teenager from Newham found safe and well

Frankie Lister-Fell

Author Picture Icon
Mercy Amoatin has been nominated for a Tes award

Education News

Schools and staff across east London up for national awards

Michael Cox

Author Picture Icon
Pastor Onyeka Power Onyekwulu

The ex-gang member who turned from crime to become a pastor

Greg McNeill-Moss

Logo Icon