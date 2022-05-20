Man dies after falling unwell in Stratford

A man died at the scene after falling unwell in Romford Road, Stratford this morning (May 20) - Credit: Paul Bennett

A man has passed away after falling unwell in Stratford this morning.

The London Ambulance Service (LAS) was called to Romford Road at 7.45am today - Friday, May 20 - amid reports that a person was ill.

Two ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, a team leader, and an incident response officer were dispatched.

Sadly, despite efforts to save his life, a man died at the scene.

This newspaper contacted TfL following reports that the man had fallen ill on one of its services.

The Met was also contacted for comment.

Both bodies stated that it was a matter for the LAS.