Custom House stabbing: Man to face court as third person charged with murder of David Gomoh

PUBLISHED: 08:36 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 08:37 18 May 2020

David Gomoh was killed on Sunday, April 26. Picture: Met Police

Met Police

A third person has been charged with the murder of an NHS worker in Custom House and will face court today (May 18).

Vagnei Colubali, 22, was charged with the murder of 24-year-old David Gomoh in Freemasons Road on April 26, as well as conspiracy to cause grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent and threatening another with a knife or bladed article.

He was charged on Saturday evening, May 16, after being arrested in Cambridge the previous day.

Mr Colubali was remanded in custody to appear before Thames Magistrates Court today.

David, a marketing graduate who worked for the NHS in supplies and procurement, was stabbed to death outside his home days before the funeral of his father, who died after contracting Covid-19.

Muhammad Jalloh, 18, of no fixed address and a 16-year-old boy from Telford, Shropshire, were both charged with murder on May 3.

They were also charged with conspiracy to cause GBH with intent in connection with another incident alleged to have taken place shortly before David was fatally injured.

The teenagers appeared at Thames Magistrates Court on May 4 and then at the Old Bailey by video link from custody on May 6.

A plea hearing was set for July 22 and the defendants were remanded into custody.

