Man slashed in face in Stratford attack

A police cordon in place at the scene. Picture: Andrew Jarman Archant

A man suffered slash wounds to his face in an attack in Stratford.

The victim, who is believed by police to be in his 40s, was also found with a stomach injury in The Broadway after paramedics called in Met officers at about 2.30am on Wednesday, January 29.

A Met spokeswoman said: "He was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life changing or life threatening.

No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.