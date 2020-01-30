Man slashed in face in Stratford attack
PUBLISHED: 09:23 30 January 2020 | UPDATED: 09:23 30 January 2020
Archant
A man suffered slash wounds to his face in an attack in Stratford.
You may also want to watch:
The victim, who is believed by police to be in his 40s, was also found with a stomach injury in The Broadway after paramedics called in Met officers at about 2.30am on Wednesday, January 29.
A Met spokeswoman said: "He was taken to hospital where his condition was assessed as not life changing or life threatening.
No arrests have been made. Enquiries continue.