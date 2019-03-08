Search

Advanced search

Sign up to our newsletter

£25k funding cash boost to upgrade Queen's Market

PUBLISHED: 14:00 20 June 2019

A stall holder at Queen's Market. Pic: Archant

A stall holder at Queen's Market. Pic: Archant

Archant

One of east London's most famous markets is set for an upgrade.

Queen's Market in 1975. Pic: ECHQueen's Market in 1975. Pic: ECH

Newham Council has received £25,000 of extra funding from the GLA to improve the 115-year-old Queen's Market next to Green Street, Upton Park.

The council has launched a public consultation asking for ideas about how to spend the money and what improvements residents would like to see.

The £25,000 grant will be part of a wider programme of upgrades that the council is planning across the Green Street area, a spokesman said.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz added: "Improvements to Queen's Market, which has stood next to Upton Park station for over 100 years, are a demonstration of my administration's commitment to restoring our heritage, celebrating our history and ensuring that we protect an important community asset that so many of our residents depend on.

Tour guide Sue Sinton Smith in Queen's Market. Pic: Ellie HoskinsTour guide Sue Sinton Smith in Queen's Market. Pic: Ellie Hoskins

"By investing in the market, we are supporting a vibrant local high street, its traders and small businesses by bringing more shoppers to an important town centre. Queen's Market also plays an important part in our local economy, offering people low-risk and accessible routes to test business ideas, gain employment and learn new skills."

Queen's Market started in Green Street in the early 1900s.

You may also want to watch:

Up to the turn of the 20th century, the market ran along Green Street. It moved to its present site in 1904.

Muhammad Shahid Nazir (right) with a fan in the market. Pic: ArchantMuhammad Shahid Nazir (right) with a fan in the market. Pic: Archant

In 2006 plans to redevelop the site with housing and a supermarket faced fierce opposition from traders and campaigners.

The proposal was rejected by then mayor of London, Boris Johnson, three years later.

The market again hit the headlines in 2012 when trader Muhammad Shahid Nazir, more commonly known as the '£1 Fish Man', rose to fame with his viral song about his stall's cheap produce.

It became a viral hit on YouTube after shoppers filmed him and he signed a record deal.

A public consultation into the planned upgrades runs on the council's website until June 30.

Residents and traders will also be asked for their ideas at a public meeting in the summer, the council said.

Ideas can be submitted by visiting newham.gov.uk/greenstreet.

Most Read

Gang targets pizza delivery driver in East Ham robbery

A pizza delivery driver was attacked by a gang of youngsters iin Napier Road, East Ham on Saturday, June 15. Picture: SUPPLIED

Stratford murder investigation launches after man with stab wounds found

Police have cordoned off part of West Ham Lane after a man was stabbed in nearby Whalebone Lane in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Four officers injured after 100 youngsters throw bottles and missiles in Stratford attack

Stratford Station where the attack took place. Picture: KEN MEARS

Police name man stabbed to death in Stratford

Police at the scene of the stabbing. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Jailed: Gang members who kept loaded shotgun and machete in car

Kevin Tshoma and Hafedh Rashid have been jailed for 13 years each. Picture: Met Police

Most Read

Gang targets pizza delivery driver in East Ham robbery

A pizza delivery driver was attacked by a gang of youngsters iin Napier Road, East Ham on Saturday, June 15. Picture: SUPPLIED

Stratford murder investigation launches after man with stab wounds found

Police have cordoned off part of West Ham Lane after a man was stabbed in nearby Whalebone Lane in the early hours of the morning. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Four officers injured after 100 youngsters throw bottles and missiles in Stratford attack

Stratford Station where the attack took place. Picture: KEN MEARS

Police name man stabbed to death in Stratford

Police at the scene of the stabbing. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Jailed: Gang members who kept loaded shotgun and machete in car

Kevin Tshoma and Hafedh Rashid have been jailed for 13 years each. Picture: Met Police

Latest from the Newham Recorder

Orient start League Two campaign at home to Cheltenham

The scenes when Leyton Orient last played a League Two match at Brisbane Road, O's supporters invaded the pitch during the match with Colchester United on April 29 2017 to protest against the old ownership of the club (pic: Simon O'Connor).

£25k funding cash boost to upgrade Queen’s Market

A stall holder at Queen's Market. Pic: Archant

Stratford murder: Teen girl among three arrested in connection with fatal stabbing

Police at the scene of the stabbing. Picture: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

‘Every little helps’: Food donations from Tesco feeds needy refugees and migrants

The charity makes use of surplus food donations through Tesco’s Community Food Connection. Pic: Fareshare

Almost half of Newham residents born outside UK

Figures show almost half of Newham residents were born outside the UK. Picture: Steve Parsons / PA Images.
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists