£25k funding cash boost to upgrade Queen's Market

A stall holder at Queen's Market. Pic: Archant Archant

One of east London's most famous markets is set for an upgrade.

Queen's Market in 1975. Pic: ECH Queen's Market in 1975. Pic: ECH

Newham Council has received £25,000 of extra funding from the GLA to improve the 115-year-old Queen's Market next to Green Street, Upton Park.

The council has launched a public consultation asking for ideas about how to spend the money and what improvements residents would like to see.

The £25,000 grant will be part of a wider programme of upgrades that the council is planning across the Green Street area, a spokesman said.

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz added: "Improvements to Queen's Market, which has stood next to Upton Park station for over 100 years, are a demonstration of my administration's commitment to restoring our heritage, celebrating our history and ensuring that we protect an important community asset that so many of our residents depend on.

Tour guide Sue Sinton Smith in Queen's Market. Pic: Ellie Hoskins Tour guide Sue Sinton Smith in Queen's Market. Pic: Ellie Hoskins

"By investing in the market, we are supporting a vibrant local high street, its traders and small businesses by bringing more shoppers to an important town centre. Queen's Market also plays an important part in our local economy, offering people low-risk and accessible routes to test business ideas, gain employment and learn new skills."

Queen's Market started in Green Street in the early 1900s.

Up to the turn of the 20th century, the market ran along Green Street. It moved to its present site in 1904.

Muhammad Shahid Nazir (right) with a fan in the market. Pic: Archant Muhammad Shahid Nazir (right) with a fan in the market. Pic: Archant

In 2006 plans to redevelop the site with housing and a supermarket faced fierce opposition from traders and campaigners.

The proposal was rejected by then mayor of London, Boris Johnson, three years later.

The market again hit the headlines in 2012 when trader Muhammad Shahid Nazir, more commonly known as the '£1 Fish Man', rose to fame with his viral song about his stall's cheap produce.

It became a viral hit on YouTube after shoppers filmed him and he signed a record deal.

A public consultation into the planned upgrades runs on the council's website until June 30.

Residents and traders will also be asked for their ideas at a public meeting in the summer, the council said.

Ideas can be submitted by visiting newham.gov.uk/greenstreet.