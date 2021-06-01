Women treated at scene of Plaistow maisonette fire
Published: 5:13 PM June 1, 2021
Two women were treated at the scene of a fire in Plaistow this afternoon (July 1).
London Fire Brigade was called at 3.22pm to Plaistow Road, where a blaze had broken out at a split-level maisonette.
Some of the balcony and a small part of a living room on the second floor were damaged by the fire, which was under control just before 4pm.
Two women were treated for smoke inhalation by London Ambulance Service crews.
Four fire engines and around 25 firefighters from Plaistow, Poplar, Leyton and Stratford stations were at the scene.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
