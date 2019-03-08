Forest Gate charity that helps vulnerable mothers and children need cooks

The Magpie Project is looking for people to help cook for vulnerable mothers and their children. Picture: Jonathan Brady/PA. PA Wire/PA Images

The Magpie Project in Forest Gate supports mums with children under five who are in trouble.

It's looking for cooks to help it provide a safe place to support them and give them advice on things like housing and healthcare.

It gives free lunches on Monday and Wednesday and feed around 50 adults and 50 children.

“We're there to support and have a chat, where children can come and play,” said the charity's founder Jane Williams.

She currently makes the meals on Wednesdays, but her cookery isn't as good as her charity work.

She said, laughing: “The mums don't like my food, I'm not very good at making it.

“On a Monday, it's all really good, it's really lovely, but then the mums and the little ones are a little bit grumpy on a Wednesday.”

Aromas Tandoori Restaurant in Forest Gate currently makes the Monday meal.

The charity only has heating up facilities, so anyone interested has to have their own kitchen to make the food and then bring it in.

Ms Williams said this could be a good opportunity for a catering college, group of friends, or restaurant to help out the community.

Anyone interested in cooking for the people the Magpie Project helps can get in touch at themagpieprojecte7@gmail.com or on 07561 180825.